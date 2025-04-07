Sonam Kapoor redefines ceremonial chic in Ritu Kumar couture

Atreyee Poddar
Sonam Kapoor is never one to play it safe—and her latest appearance at a high-profile government function in Delhi is proof that she remains Bollywood’s reigning queen of experimental elegance. Dressed in an unreleased Ritu Kumar long jacket ensemble, the actor served up a powerful lesson in heritage fashion, updated for the modern muse.
Here are five things that made this look one for the books:
Crafted in silk screen-printed matt satin, the structured jacket offers a contemporary silhouette that feels both regal and commanding. The longline cut brings formal flair, while the structured shoulders nod to power dressing—only with a much softer, artisanal touch.
Known for her archival prints and vintage-inspired motifs, Ritu Kumar’s signature medallion design takes centre stage. The print not only grounds the look in heritage, but also delivers an instant visual impact, making it red carpet-worthy without being overly opulent.
Zoom in, and you’ll find layers of craftsmanship. The jacket is adorned with delicate thread-work and fine gold chain stitch detailing—hallmarks of traditional Indian embroidery, reimagined here for the minimalist maximalist.
Sonam finishes the look with antique jewellery by Neety Singh. The ornate accessories balance the sleek jacket with a touch of heirloom drama—adding depth and dimension without overpowering the ensemble.
What sets this look apart is how seamlessly it blends couture-level tailoring with Indian textile legacy. It’s both a nod to the past and a statement for the future—perfectly aligned with Sonam Kapoor’s personal brand of globally aware, locally rooted style.
Whether it's a film premiere or a formal government function, Sonam Kapoor knows how to dress the part—and push the envelope. With this Ritu Kumar ensemble and Neety Singh jewels, she doesn't just show up, she shows how it’s done.