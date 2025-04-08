Five roles that prove Nithya Menen is in a league of her own

Michelle Rebekah John
Quirky, bold and delightfully unpredictable, Nithya Menen is not your average leading lady. Over the years, she’s quietly built a filmography packed with layered characters, strong storytelling and performances that refuse to fit into a box. As she celebrates another fabulous year, here’s a look at five standout roles that remind us why Nithya is in a league entirely of her own:
Nithya, Ala Modalaindi (2011)
Her Telugu debut was as fresh as it gets. Playing a headstrong, spontaneous woman navigating love and heartbreak, Nithya was a breath of fresh air. Charming, funny and real, it was impossible not to fall in love with her!
Tara, OK Kanmani (2015)
In Mani Ratnam’s modern love story, Nithya brought depth and sparkle to a role that could’ve easily been just unrelatable cool-girl fluff. Her chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan? Iconic. Tara was independent, witty and emotionally real, just like Nithya herself!
Varsha Pillai, Mission Mangal (2019)
In a Bollywood ensemble full of stars, Nithya stood tall as the strong and brilliant scientist balancing equations at work and home. Her presence added heart and relatablilty to the film.
Tara Anuradha, Praana (2019)
A gutsy one-woman film where Nithya carried the entire story on her shoulders. In a chilling psychological thriller with zero supporting characters, she kept viewers hooked with just her expressions and voice. A true actor’s playground and she nailed it.
Noori, Modern Love Hyderabad (2022)
In this moving anthology, Nithya brought vulnerability and grace to a role that explored love, identity and loss. Her performance was quiet but power, the kind that stays with you after the credits roll.
Honourable mention: Abha Sabharwal, Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020–22)
You didn’t think we’d get through this list without mentioning Abha, did you?
As a mother pushed to the edge, Nithya brought grit, grace and gravitas to this intense psychological thriller. Her portrayal of Abha was raw, complex and absolutely haunting, a performance that held its own in a world of chaos