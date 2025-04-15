5 times birthday girl Mandira Bedi gave us fitness inspirations

Subhadrika Sen

Follow Mandira's 75 days workout plan with one meal plan, no cheat days, one gallon of water, two workouts a day and take photographs of the incredible transformation journey.

Instagram

Travel should not be an excuse to stop working out. Make the environs a part of your daily workout sessions.

Instagram

Get the abs correct for the toned and flat belly look.

Instagram

Try a headstand once in a while to help with the blood circulation.

Instagram

Apart from working out, other physical exercises or playing sports is also good for the health.

Instagram
