On Siddharth’s birthday, let’s revisit five of his songs that still make us swoon

Unakku Thaan

This tender ballad from Chithha reveals a side of Siddharth we hadn’t seen in a while—quiet, protective, and aching with love. A far cry from the peppy tracks of his earlier days, Unakku Thaan is intimate and emotionally gripping. It captures the soul of a film that’s equal parts social drama and emotional thriller. Siddharth’s restrained performance adds layers to this already poignant number.