On Siddharth’s birthday, let’s revisit five of his songs that still make us swoon

Atreyee Poddar
Unakku Thaan
This tender ballad from Chithha reveals a side of Siddharth we hadn’t seen in a while—quiet, protective, and aching with love. A far cry from the peppy tracks of his earlier days, Unakku Thaan is intimate and emotionally gripping. It captures the soul of a film that’s equal parts social drama and emotional thriller. Siddharth’s restrained performance adds layers to this already poignant number.
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
The title track from this romantic drama captured Siddharth at his most swoon-worthy. Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film—and its music—cemented Siddharth’s place in Kollywood’s A-list. The chemistry, the lyrics, the rural setting—everything about this song is cinematic comfort food.
Yakkai Thiri
Mani Ratnam meets A.R. Rahman meets Siddharth—need we say more? Yakkai Thiri is that gritty, brooding anthem that makes you want to wear your angst like a badge. Siddharth played Inba Sekar with a raw intensity, and this track became the unofficial soundtrack to a thousand campus protests and late-night debates.
Masti Ki Paathshala
Technically an ensemble number, but let's be honest—Siddharth owned the campus vibe in this cult classic. Masti Ki Paathshala became a generational anthem, blending fun with a dose of revolution. Whether you’re dancing at a reunion or prepping for finals, this track still hits the right nerve.
Nammaka Tappani
Nammaka Tappani from Bommarillu taps into the emotional core of Siddharth’s screen presence. The film was a massive hit, and this track’s soft introspection mirrored his character’s journey perfectly. It’s one of those songs that grows with you—resonating deeper as you revisit it over the years.