5 Zakir Khan moments or one-lines which left the Internet speechless

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Comedian Zakir Khan has a way with words. He knows how to capture real-life experiences in simple yet powerful lines. Here are some of his memorable quotes.
He said once, "Bachpan se koi serious nahi le raha, isliye comedy mein aa gaya!" (Translation: No one took me seriously since childhood, so I got into comedy!)
"Middle-class families mein pyar izzat se hota hai!" (Translation: In middle-class families, love comes with respect!)
Aptly put.
This should be relatable: "Maa kehti thi ladkiyon se door rehna, ab maa se kya kahun, ki maa wo ladki hi chali gayi!" (Mom used to tell me to stay away from girls, but now what do I tell her, mom? That girl left me!)
"Kabhi kabhi na badi baat keh deni chahiye, uparwala dekh raha hota hai, aap jaise kehte ho na vaisa hi hota hai, usi ko tathastu kehte hain." (Sometimes, you should just say something big, because the Almighty is watching. What you say often comes true, and that’s what ‘Tathastu’ means.) Looks like he believes in manifestation too!
"Ek hota hai ‘Sahi’ ek hota hai ‘mann pasand’ jab tum sahi karte jao aur mann pasand chodhte jao toh samajh jao bachpan mar gaya hai tumhara." (There’s a difference between ‘right’ and ‘what you like.’ When you keep choosing what’s right over what you like, know that your childhood has ended.) We call that adulting.