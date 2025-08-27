Five things we know about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

Suchismita Maity
It’s an Old Mine Cut diamond
Taylor’s ring features a vintage Old Mine Cut diamond, a rare antique style that dates back to the 18th & 19th centuries.
The carat size is jaw-dropping
Experts estimate the diamond to be between 7 and 15 carats, with most guessing around 8–10 carats.
The price tag is massive
The ring could be worth anywhere from $250,000 to $5 million, depending on the diamond’s size and rarity.
Custom-made design
Crafted by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the ring has delicate filigree details and a vintage gold setting. Travis Kelce worked with him personally to craft this ring.
Gold band with engraving
The diamond sits on a gold band with a subtle engraving along the side, giving it a personal, timeless touch.