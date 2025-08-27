From momager to mentor: Kris Jenner’s best parenting moments

Suchismita Maity
Building an empire
Kris didn’t just raise kids, she built the Kardashian-Jenner empire. From TV to billion-dollar brands, she’s the mastermind momager.
Kylie’s billionaire dreams
When Kylie wanted her own makeup line, Kris backed her vision and helped launch Kylie Cosmetics into a global beauty giant.
Guiding Kim through the storm
From scandals to stardom, Kris helped Kim take control of her narrative which turned headlines into power moves.
Family first, always
Amid the fame, Kris ensures private family time. Imagine lavish holiday parties and cozy dinners that keep them grounded.
The ultimate hype-woman
Runway shows, business launches, or new ventures; Kris is always front row, cheering louder than anyone.