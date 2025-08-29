Who is Anthony Ippolito, the actor set to portray young Sylvester Stallone in the biopic I Play Rocky?

Actor Anthony Ippolito, who is set to portray young Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky, previously took up the part of Al Pacino in the Paramount+ mini series The Offer, back in 2022.

It was not without efforts, however. He relentlessly pursued the role, even making an unsolicited audition tape on his own. Anthony reportedly sent it directly to the producers and his attempt paid off and landed him the lead role.