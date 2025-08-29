Who is Anthony Ippolito, the actor set to portray young Sylvester Stallone in the biopic I Play Rocky?

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Actor Anthony Ippolito, who is set to portray young Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky, previously took up the part of Al Pacino in the Paramount+ mini series The Offer, back in 2022.
It was not without efforts, however. He relentlessly pursued the role, even making an unsolicited audition tape on his own. Anthony reportedly sent it directly to the producers and his attempt paid off and landed him the lead role.
Anthony also portrayed a younger version of Adam Sandler’s character in Pixels back in 2015, and appeared in Netflix’s romantic drama Purple Hearts more recently in 2022.
He also and appeared in David Chase’s Not Fade Away back in 2012.
Anthony is 26-years old and 1.78m tall. He is an American actor from Long Island, NY, where he attended West Islip High School. He then went on to study at Baruch College where he played baseball.
Anthony, who played George Wright on Netflix's Grand Army, is also a painter. He occasionally posts his work on Instagram.