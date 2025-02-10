From Paul Rudd to Taylor Swift, Hollywood stars enjoy Super Bowl Sunday!

Team Indulge
Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and his son, Jack Rudd, make an adorable duo at the Super Bowl as they cheer on their favourite team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pop sensation Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl 59 to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson shared an Instagram story, proudly supporting his hometown team
The Greatest of All Time, Lionel Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammates, showed support for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the Super Bowl 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with their daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi
Bradley Cooper enjoys a night out with daughter Lea at the Super Bowl
Adam Sandler brings his signature humour and team spirit to Super bowl 2025, rallying behind his favourite squad in style!