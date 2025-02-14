You got only one seat – who will be your dream Valentine's Day date?

Subhadrika Sen
Ibrahim, who is soon to make his screen debut, is definitely not one to miss out on when you count your dream date(s)!
The new-age lover boy Agasthya won hearts with the titular character in The Archies and hasn't stopped since.
Junaid was already in the netizens eye after his debut in Maharaj, but with a modern role in Loveyapa, he has solidified his base in people's hearts and minds with his simplicity and boyish charm.
It is a must to shift your focus to the new 'chocolate boy' Ritik Ghanshani.
With his sheer talent and hard work, Jaideep Ahlawat is rising the rungs of being the perfect date.
Vijay Varma is yet another name that cannot be left out when you are in search of your perfect gentleman!
Can anyone be more dapper looking than Ram Charan for your dream candle-light dinners?
Who wouldn't want to steal a chance to go on a date with the OG bollywood lover boy, Shah Rukh Khan?