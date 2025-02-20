5 jaw-dropping bags from Janhvi Kapoor’s collection that will leave you feeling broke!

Team Indulge
Janhvi isn’t just about luxury bags — she knows how to pull off the cutest accessories. Her Moschino Spongebob bag, priced at Rs 65,000, gives us all the "aww" feels! Cute but also way over our budget!
We of course, can’t forget her stunning grey tote bag from Goyard Saint Louis, priced at Rs 1.5 lakh, making anyone’s jaw drop.
One of her favourites? A Louis Vuitton sky-blue chain bag with fun patches that cost a jaw-dropping Rs 1.6 lakh. Talk about charm and cha-ching!
Janhvi’s collection continues to impress, with gems like a Chanel denim and neon pink bag (Rs 3.13 lakh)
But the real showstopper? A stunning Hermes Birkin 30 Craie Togo gold hardware bag! Priced at a jaw-dropping Rs 25.48 lakh, this luxury bag is more than just an accessory — it’s an absolute statement piece!