Do you know who was Prateik Babbar's first wife Sanya Sagar?
Prateik Babbar's recent marriage to Priya Banerjee has reignited interest in his past relationships. Prateik Babbar’s first wife Sanya Sagar, an actress, remains a figure of intrigue. Here’s all you need to know about her.
Sanya Sagar's background is diverse. She holds a Master's in Filmmaking from Goldsmiths University of London.
Her experience spans assistant directing, production roles and even the establishment of her own production company Pynkmoss Media Pvt Ltd.
Sanya Sagar's family connections are noteworthy. Her father Pawan Sagar is a prominent politician and close aide to Mayawati. the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. This political lineage adds another layer to her profile.
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's marriage took place in 2019 after a reported nine-year acquaintance and two-year courtship. Prateik Babbar had stated at the time, "I've been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. But we want to enjoy this courtship period for a year or two."
The marriage however ended in divorce by 2023.
Sanya Sagar has since moved away from the spotlight to a village in Goa and pursued her interests in the arts, including modelling and projects like ‘Tairaaki’ and ‘A Mosquito in the Ear’.