Steve Jobs: Discover the hidden force behind the genius mind

Team Indulge
Steve Jobs visited Kainchi Dham ashram in India in 1974 and developed a deep admiration for meditation and spirituality.
He hand wrote a letter to his friend, Tim Brown, right before his 19th birthday which was sold for over $500,000, where he mentioned his longing to visit the Kumbh Mela in India.
Steve Jobs was frequently immersed in peaceful meditation sessions in the oldest Soto Zen monastery in the US—Tassajara Zen Mountain Centre.
Jobs contemplated moving to Japan to enhance his meditation practice.
After Jobs died in 2011, his wife Laurene Powell Jobs visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, fulfilling his lifelong wish, marking Prayagraj's first international flight in 93 years.