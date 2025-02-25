Seven iconic roles of birthday boy Shahid Kapoor that established him as a versatile actor

Jab We Met (2007)

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon on the verge of taking his life. When he aimlessly boards a train, he ends up meeting Geet, a bubbly girl who pulls him into her crazy life. The character went on to become one of the most loved male characters of all time in Bollywood due to his soft nature, with girls often touting him a ‘man written by women’.