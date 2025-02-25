Seven iconic roles of birthday boy Shahid Kapoor that established him as a versatile actor

Prattusa Mallik
Shahid plays Rajiv in his debut film as a lead, a young boy who aspires to be the college stud. The actor literally became ‘the chocolate boy’ of the Y2K generation after the release!
Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon on the verge of taking his life. When he aimlessly boards a train, he ends up meeting Geet, a bubbly girl who pulls him into her crazy life. The character went on to become one of the most loved male characters of all time in Bollywood due to his soft nature, with girls often touting him a ‘man written by women’.
Shahid’s character in this film, Rahul, joins a school as a teacher and instantly becomes popular with the students. This character is sure to remind you of that one cool English teacher in school who has changed the way you see your life or will leave you hoping for someone like him to grace your life!
He plays an ambitious and cunning young man, Karan Kapoor. Shahid’s suave portrayal made sure no matter how questionable his morals become, we can not hate Karan!
In this Bollywood adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Shahid portrays Haider Meer, a young Kashmiri man in the quest of his missing father. His journey is fraught with betrayal, emotional turmoil and violence. Undoubtedly one of Shahid’s most complex characters.
In this film, Shahid Kapoor is Tommy Singh, a Punjabi rockstar who is not only a drug addict but also glorifies substance abuse in his music. Embodying the character with raw energy and passion, Shahid delivers one of the best performances in his career.
In one of the most underrated performances in his career, Shahid essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, the noble Rajput ruler of Mewar. A brave warrior and devoted husband to Rani Padmavati, Shahid oozes the regal oomph in this Sanjay Leela Bhashali magnum opus.