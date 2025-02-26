Kim Kardashian drops photos from daughter Chicago's cowgirl-themed seventh birthday party

Subhadrika Sen
Chicago got a custom-made cowgirl dress in white. Her attire was a jacket, pants, white hat and long plaits
The decoration had a vibe of old desert land complete with stalls and games
Animal figures were also a part of the decor with horses and cows. a major part of the ambience was filled if pink balloons of different sizes
A large pinata boot grabbed eyeballs
Chicago's seventh birthday cake had elements matching the theme with a boot, hat, belt and more topped with a her name- Chi
Kim and Chicago captured in a frame