Recapping Kiara Advani’s best saree moments

Ujjainee Roy
A perfect summer day look, Kiara stuns in this hot pink embellished saree paired with a pittan detailed ivory blouse. A great choice when you don’t like solid-hued silks or exaggerated prints.
Is there anything more effortless and glamorous than a sheer black saree? So easy to style and yet so intriguing! While Kiara pairs her Manish Malhotra saree with kundan, you can also style something like this with pearls.
Who says organza has to be boring? This embroidered green number by Torani is ideal for a dressy brunch or a work do.
Kiara’s embroidered white saree can be a great day-to-night look; while Kiara settles for minimal makeup, you can totally style some dramatic makeup with this.
Who doesn’t love a shiny sequin saree? A perfect look for when you want to make a splash. While Kiara ditches accessories, you can pair something like this with some minimal gold bling.
If you want something truly modern, explore something similar to Kiara’s Manish Malhotra sepia coloured structured saree. Not only does it have a crystal pallu but can be paired with some adventurous blouses like this cool velvet bustier.