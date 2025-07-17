5 iconic songs by Connie Francis other than 'Pretty Little Baby'

Suchismita Maity
This song launched Connie Francis to fame in 1958. A timeless classic about heartbreak and regret, it became her signature hit.
A soulful ballad where Connie pours emotion into every note, this track became a chart-topping favorite in 1959.
Featured in the 1960 film of the same name, this dreamy tune became an anthem for young love and longing.
With catchy beats and playful lyrics, this 1959 hit tells a story of betrayal with a rock ’n’ roll twist.
An upbeat, cheeky song that captures the frustration of unexpected love perfectly showcasing Connie's fun, youthful energy.