Five best Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath songs that rocked the world

Suchismita Maity
War Pigs isn’t just a song, it’s a protest wrapped in a thunderous guitar riff. With lyrics condemning the horrors of war and corruption, and Ozzy’s chilling vocals leading the charge, it remains one of Black Sabbath’s most powerful tracks.
Crazy Train marked Ozzy’s explosive start as a solo artist. With Randy Rhoads’ electrifying guitar work and Ozzy’s unforgettable “All aboard!” scream, the song became an instant classic.
With its slow, stomping riff and ominous storytelling, “Iron Man” is a pillar of heavy metal. Ozzy’s robotic delivery of the line “I am Iron Man” is instantly recognizable.
“Paranoid” is arguably Sabbath’s most famous song, and it was written in just a few minutes! Clocking in under three minutes, it’s fast, furious, and full of raw energy.
Inspired by the infamous occultist Aleister Crowley, this track dives into dark mysticism with a theatrical flair. The haunting organ intro and Randy Rhoads’ searing solos make “Mr. Crowley” a gothic rock masterpiece.