Dimple Kapadia – The OG fashion queen of Bollywood

Suchismita Maity
The Bobby Effect (1973)
Dimple's debut in Bobby didn’t just launch her career, it launched a fashion revolution. Polka dot crop tops, high-waisted flared jeans, oversized hoops – teen fashion got a bold upgrade. Teen girls across India tried to copy her carefree, flirty look.
Retro Glam Goddess (Late 70s–80s)
Sequins. Smoky eyes. Feathered hair. Dimple owned the disco era like no one else. Her red carpet looks were high drama before it was a trend.
Saree Seduction, Reimagined
Dimple gave the saree a modern, sensual twist—deep necklines, chiffon textures, dramatic pallu drapes. Think Rishi Kapoor-era heroines, but with more boldness and zero fear.
The Power Suit Years (90s Comeback)
She re-entered Bollywood in the 90s, bringing boss energy in shoulder pads and sleek suits. Dimple wasn’t just dressing up, she was making statements.
Beauty Icon Legacy
Smoky eyes, nude lips, bold brows. Her signature beauty look still trends on reels and runways. Dimple walked so "clean girl aesthetic" could run.
Gen Z’s Muse? Absolutely
Her influence is everywhere—from Pinterest mood boards to designer collections.