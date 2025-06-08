Five Hollywood couples we’d like to see get back together

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield
Together for 4 years (2011–2015)
They met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man, their off-screen romance quickly became a fan favourite. Known for their genuine admiration and playful chemistry, they remained supportive of each other post-breakup and are often praised for their mature friendship. Many fans still quietly root for them.
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth
Married for 12 years (2011–2023)
They met through mutual friends. Known for being a grounded, private couple who focused on family. Their split was amicable.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
Married for 13 years (2009–2022)
A supermodel and NFL icon, their seemingly picture-perfect marriage reportedly struggled under the weight of Brady’s continued football career.
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness
Married for 27 years (1996–2023)
One of Hollywood’s most beloved long-term couples, who frequently praised each other in public. Their separation shocked many but was reportedly respectful and loving.
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck
Married for 10 years (2005–2015)
Met on the set of Daredevil. After their divorce, they built a strong co-parenting relationship that earned widespread respect.