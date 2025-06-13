Happy birthday, Disha Patani: Recapping her top red carpet looks

Suchismita Maity
Channeling pure Hollywood glam in a velvet maroon gown with a thigh-high slit. Disha owned the red carpet like a true star.
Sleek, sexy, and straight-up powerful. Disha turned heads in this embellished cut-out black number — proving sometimes, less is more.
The definition of bold beauty. This fiery black look proves Disha can serve high glamour with unapologetic confidence.
Sparkling like a frozen dream — this icy beige ensemble with Swarovski crystals was pure elegance from head to toe.
A vision in gold and silver with shiny textures — this look screamed angelic drama.
High shine, high impact. This glittering gown showcased Disha’s love for edgy glamour with a luxe twist.