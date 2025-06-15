Father's Day: 5 celeb dads who rock

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Basketball legend Dwyane Wade sets the gold standard for showing up as a father. His public support for his daughter Zaya’s gender identity is a masterclass in unconditional love and allyship. Wade reminds us that the most powerful kind of parenting is rooted in respect and acceptance.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
He may be the People’s Champion, but at home, Dwayne Johnson is a happy “girl dad” who melts at the sight of his daughters. Whether it’s letting his youngest paint his nails or sharing life lessons on resilience and kindness, Johnson shows that strength and softness can go hand in hand.
Barack Obama
Before he was President, he was “Dad.” Barack Obama continues to inspire not just through politics, but through parenting. Whether coaching Sasha’s basketball team or writing heartfelt letters to Malia, he’s shown that presence and perspective go a long way in raising strong, compassionate daughters.
Harun Robert (aka Rob)
The guy who made our childhood with M.A.D is now busy making memories for his kid.
Beloved TV host and creative genius Harun Robert brings his DIY magic into parenting too. Known for turning simple ideas into joyful moments, Rob’s approach to fatherhood mirrors his art. He's imaginative and always full of heart.
Tom Hanks
The ultimate Hollywood dad, Tom Hanks has long been admired for his wisdom, warmth, and unwavering support for his children. “You love your kids unconditionally,” he once said. He’s proved that through the years by applauding their honesty, independence, and personal growth.