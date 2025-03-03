Oscars 2025: Classic Black and Red rules the Red Carpet

Subhadrika Sen
Oscar nominee Coralie Fargeat wore a strapless sequined gown which had a long train. It was paired with a statement necklace.
Raye who performed during the night walked the red carpet in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown which was paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelery.
With trousers and a sheer-lace blouse along with a stylish cummerband, Laura Dern looked stunning in an all-black ensemble on the red carpet.
Mexican actress Adriana Paz looked radiant in a red gown with a Bardot neckline designed by Neithan Herbert.
With a diamond covered halter neckline, this black satin silhouette from Louis Vuitton made Ana de Armas’ sartorial choice steal many glances.
Storm Reid wears a classic red high-low silhouette by Alexandre Vauthier and pairs it with a thin belt. The over-the-shoulder ruffled cape adds more drama to her look.