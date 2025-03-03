Sparkling natural diamond moments at Oscars 2025

Dharitri Ganguly
Selena Gomez in Bulgari High Jewelry
Nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 2025 Oscars, Selena Gomez looked graced the red carpet in her rose gold beaded custom Ralph Lauren gown along with diamond earrings and a breath-taking diamond necklace from the Italian jewellery house, by Bulgari High Jewellery. Additionally, she also adorned an assortment of diamond rings (including her new marquise-cut diamond engagement ring from fiancé Benny Blanco).
Timothée Chalamet in Cartier Jewellery
Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet in a monochromatic butter yellow custom Givenchy suit and Chopard diamond jewels. Styled by Taylor McNeill, the A Complete Unknown actor wore a yellow gold and natural diamond necklace tucked beneath his collar.
Cynthia Erivo in MARLI New York Jewellery
Styled by Jason Bolden, Erivo adorned a green velvet custom Louis Vuitton gown in homage to her character and Hattie McDaniel (the first African-American to win an Oscar). The star covered her fingers in loads of sparkling gemstones, including the diamond Moonlight necklace, Cleo Rev diamond earrings, Moonlight diamond rings, and the convertible Darli ring.
Mikey Madison in Tiffany & Co. Jewellery
Mikey Madison, who bagged the Best Actress award for Anora, adorned a Dior Haute Couture gown inspired by the Bal à Paris Spring/Summer 1956 collection. She adorned an incredible vintage diamond necklace from the Tiffany & Co. Archives. She teamed her ensemble with a classic pair of diamond stud earrings, a diamond bracelet, a pear-shaped diamond ring, and a pink tourmaline ring surrounded by a halo of natural diamonds.
Doja Cat in Messika Jewellery
Before taking the stage at the 2025 Oscars to sing Diamonds Are Forever, Doja Cat wore Messika’s Solar Diva necklace, featuring a 34-carat yellow cushion-cut diamond, along with the Pear Appeal earrings and a cushion-cut solitaire.
Michelle Yeoh in Boucheron Fine Jewellery
Michelle Yeoh teamed her bright blue custom Balenciaga Haute Couture gown with the Plume de Paon asymmetrical earrings, paved with natural diamonds, and set with rose-cut diamonds from Maison Boucheron, along with the Plume de Paon large ring, also paved with diamonds, set with a rose-cut diamond. The Oscar-winning actress topped off her look with the Quatre Radiant Edition High Jewellery tie-necklace, paved with princess-cut, baguette cut and round diamonds, which cascaded down her back.
Scarlett Johansson in De Beers Jewellery
Serving as a presenter, actress Scarlett Johansson walked the red carpet wearing a deep navy velvet gown with matching opera gloves. But what stole the show was her diamond jewellery by De Beers, including the ‘Midnight Aura’ pear-shaped diamond stud earrings and the timeless ‘Midnight Aura’ necklace from the Alchemist of Light by De Beers collection with an impressive large pear-shaped centre stone.