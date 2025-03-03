Sparkling natural diamond moments at Oscars 2025

Michelle Yeoh in Boucheron Fine Jewellery

Michelle Yeoh teamed her bright blue custom Balenciaga Haute Couture gown with the Plume de Paon asymmetrical earrings, paved with natural diamonds, and set with rose-cut diamonds from Maison Boucheron, along with the Plume de Paon large ring, also paved with diamonds, set with a rose-cut diamond. The Oscar-winning actress topped off her look with the Quatre Radiant Edition High Jewellery tie-necklace, paved with princess-cut, baguette cut and round diamonds, which cascaded down her back.