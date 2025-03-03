Take a cue for your fitness motivation from actor Gurmeet Choudhary

Subhadrika Sen
Fitness Advocacy
The actor is a believer of the phrase ‘our body our temple’ and frequently shares his journey urging fans to stay disciplined and fit.
Consistency is Key
He reflects the phrase ‘no shortcuts’ and works out daily to keep fit. He follows an intense regime from heavyweight lifting to kickboxing.
Watch what you eat!
He follows a strict and achievable diet and doesn’t let his cravings take over.
No entry for Sugar!
Gurmeet follows a ‘no sugar’ policy but opts for alternatives.
Got it, Flaunt It!
After putting in hard work and dedication if you achieve your goal, never feel shy to flaunt it on social media!