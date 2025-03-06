Five times birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor slayed the silhouettes

Subhadrika Sen
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Rasario red gown with a Deep-V neckline and transparent bodice which is perfect to make heads turn for occasions like Valentine's Day.
Kapoor was the talk of the town in this Rahul Mishra stunner with its long train and soothing colours.
This Gaurav Gupta sculpted gown makes Janhvi look elegant and classy. Minimum makeup and light jewellery adds to the look.
Kapoor sports a very indo-western look in this intricately embroidered Falguni Shane Peacock gown.
Her western silhouette game is on point with this classic Black and White rein=magines suit gown from Balmain.