5 Summer vacay in the hills fashion goals from birthday boy Shantanu Maheshwari

Subhadrika Sen
If you are up for an adventurous safari in the wee hours then let a full-sleeved shirt and trousers with pockets or track pants be your comfort wear.
Take a walk along the bridges in a comfortable t-shirt and baggy pants.
Don't want to bathe in the waterfall but navigate smoothly? Check out this full sleeves hoodie, gloves, beige pants and white sneakers along with a must-have cap to protect you from the cold.
Black thin collared t-shirt with white trousers along with wollen caps is the best combination for climbing deserted uphills.
A floral hoodie and sky coloured jeans with comfortable sneakers is the best deal for a day-long sightseeing plan in the hills.