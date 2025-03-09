6 times Anushka Sharma rocked the Denim-on-Denim look!

Dharitri Ganguly

Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, March 9, attended the ICC Champions Trophy Finale in a matching denim shirt and pants, both embellished with little white flower motifs and pearls.

X

Recently, Anushka Sharma had posted a reel in London where she was seen donning a funky denim jacket with applique work, ripped jeans, an oversized tote bag, sunglasses and a coffee cup giving up major vacay inspo.

Instagram

Another great vacay look inspiration, Anushka here is sporting a icy blue/white cropped jeans with a black crop top, dark blue jeans, sunglasses and a cute little backpack.

Instagram

During the shoot of Harry Met Sejal, Anushka sported matching patchwork jeans and denim jacket. We are loving how it has a colour-blocking effect.

Instagram

This ruffled denim top with high waisted jeans is something you can wear to your office and also to a friends meet up. The outfit, that looks easy breezy, will also be a perfect staycation wear.

Instagram

We love this cut-out denim jumpsuit enhanced by dark brown ribbed belt. With a dewy makeup, nude lips and no jewellery, this one is the perfect choice for boss ladies.

Instagram

This denim co-ord with white polka dots is our favourite from the lot. A relaxed fit pants, with noodle strap crop top and glares, with a half updo and a neon yellow umbrella is your cue on how to style this summer.

Anushka Sharma in a denim-on-denim look | Instagram