Aamir Khan in Every Note: Songs That Captured His Iconic Roles

Team Indulge
Gazab Ka Hai Din (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) has Aamir Khan at his boy-next-door best, making young love feel straight out of a fairytale.
Chand Sifarish (Fanaa) brings romance and intrigue together, with Aamir Khan effortlessly winning hearts—even while playing a terrorist.
Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) is a classic 90s romance, as Aamir Khan makes slow-motion love feel like a dream come true.
Chale Chalo (Lagaan) is an electrifying sports anthem, where Aamir Khan’s passion and leadership turn an underdog team’s dream into a fight for glory.
Jaane Kyon (Dil Chahta Hai) blends romance and friendship, with Aamir Khan making love feel as effortless and joyful as laughing with your best friend.
Roobaroo (Rang De Basanti) channels the fire of youth, as Aamir Khan embraces rebellion with fearless conviction and a spark of change.
Kholo Kholo (Taare Zameen Par) is an inspiring drama, where Aamir Khan gently guides dreams to take flight with warmth, wisdom, and understanding.
Naina (Dangal) captures the depth of family and sports drama, as Aamir Khan portrays a father’s tough love, sacrifice, and unshakable belief in his daughters.