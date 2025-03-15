Birthday girl Alia Bhatt knows how to win the pastel game

Dharitri Ganguly
Alia looked resplendent in this shimmery pastel pink saree which she wore to the wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani.
This pastel grey-green dress that has a tie-up cut-out corset top and flowy bottom, with a matching dupatta and minimal jewellery was giving all Bridgerton vibes!
The boss lady in a delicately pink printed pantsuit, with a matching bralette. The look is feisty, yet so charming.
The birthday girl is embracing Garden of Time like no other. This Sabyasachi piece incorporates hand embroidery, precious stones, beadwork and fringes, with the colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty.
From runway to bed, Alia swears by pastels, and it is quite evident as she poses in a lobster printed blush pink satin night suit, on a weekend, fresh out of the bed.
Radiant and glorious, Alia Bhatt wore this piece to the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, held in Saudi Arabia.
If Frozen was made in India, this would probably have been Elsa's look, wearing a powder blue, full-sleeved, embroidered dress.
Even in her mama-to-be phase, Alia swore by pastel pinks and peaches. This comfy, fuzzy co-ord set is from her own brand, Edamama.
And finally, how can we miss out on mentioning her wedding look! The open hair pastel bride, with an elaborate mathapatti and dewy makeup are everything people still talk about, three years later.