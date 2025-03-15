Happy Birthday Jisshu Sengupta: 7 roles in which the actor was the greenest flag

Team Indulge
Major Gautam in Premer Kahini
Major Gautam is a green flag the way he let his fiancée go when he realised that she is in love with someone else.
Abhi in Bor Ashbe Ekhuni
That green flag, overprotective male friend, who happens to fall in love with the heroine while helping her, as posing as her husband to rent a home.
Neel in Neel Akasher Chandni
Neel, played by Jisshu, is that friend who gives up his love (and kidney!) for his best friend.
Shekhar in Shob Charitro Kalponik
Shekhar always lends his shoulder to Radhika (Bipasha) initially as a friend and is always there in her distress before deciding to take their relationship a step further. Shekhar was everything Radhika looked for in her husband.
Apratim in Abohomaan
The son who is the best friend to his father, a son every father deserves. The son who rediscovers his father, ever day.
Ramesh in Noukadubi
Ramesh is that man who realises that the wife he’s brought home is not his, and starts empathising with Kamala, starts looking for her husband and puts his own plans with his lover Hemnalini on hold.
Amit in Ghare & Baire
The best friend, who kept feeling possessive about his girl bestie, and their friendly banter and love-hate relationship went on throughout the film. Though he realised his love for her, but he was reluctant to profess