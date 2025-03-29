Eid 2025: Bollywood actresses show how to glam up in ethnic elegance

Atreyee Poddar
Diana Penty
Diana embraces a Pakistani-style outfit with intricate embellishments and detailed motifs. Her neatly styled bun and drop earrings keep the focus on her ethereal ensemble, proving that less is truly more.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri stuns in a light purple Anarkali suit, pairing it with a deep purple velvet dupatta for a bold contrast. Heavy drop earrings complete the regal aesthetic, making this look perfect for Eid soirées.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur radiates festive charm in a mustard yellow Anarkali, proving that warm tones never go out of style. She enhances her traditional look with gajras in her hair and statement jewellery.
Radhikka Madan
Channeling the ethereal Eid ka chand vibe, Radhikka Madan dons an embellished pastel gharara. She pairs her ensemble with kundan jewellery and dewy makeup, creating an effortlessly dreamy aesthetic.
Pratibha Ranta
For those who love soft minimalism, Pratibha Ranta’s tissue ensemble with delicate detailing is a must-see. She accessories with subtle jewellery, proving that elegance is all about balance.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde brings traditional glamour in a loose-fitted kurta set with mirror-work detailing. A sleek bun and statement earrings complete her polished and festive-ready look.
Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh stuns in a green kurta set featuring golden embroidery and a net dupatta. With minimal jewellery, she strikes the perfect balance between grandeur and simplicity.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor opts for a pastel peach kurta set, proving that modern simplicity can still make a statement. Styled with minimal jewellery and mojaris, her look is effortlessly elegant.
Alaya F
Alaya F puts a bohemian twist on festive fashion with a printed kurta, accessorised with oxidised jewellery. Her fusion look is perfect for those who love effortless yet trendy ensembles.
Divya Khossla
Divya Khossla embraces royal charm in a light blue Anarkali with golden borders and floral motifs. She keeps it minimal with jewellery, letting her outfit shine in all its glory.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal makes a striking statement in a heavily embroidered red outfit with flared pants. Keeping her jewellery simple, she lets the intricate embroidery take centre stage.
Ahsaas Channa
Ahsaas Channa exudes elegance in a cream sharara set, featuring floral patterns and a finely detailed border. Skipping jewellery altogether, she proves that sometimes, the outfit alone is enough to steal the show.