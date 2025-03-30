EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar swears by this morning ritual for a healthy start

What does your fitness routine look like?

Honestly, my fitness regime starts with keeping my mental health in check first. I think that’s the most important part of your fitness. But primarily, I keep count of what I eat. I know what works for my body now and I am very specific about the kind of produce that goes into my system. Workout is also a very big part of it. I do about 40 mins of Pilates 3 times a week