EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar swears by this morning ritual for a healthy start

Sharmistha Ghosal
Bhumi Pednekar sizzled on the ramp as a show stopper for couturier Amit Aggarwal’s brand new prêt range that was unveiled at the LFWxFDCI show.
What does your fitness routine look like?
Honestly, my fitness regime starts with keeping my mental health in check first. I think that’s the most important part of your fitness. But primarily, I keep count of what I eat. I know what works for my body now and I am very specific about the kind of produce that goes into my system. Workout is also a very big part of it. I do about 40 mins of Pilates 3 times a week
What's the first thing you eat to kickstart your day?
In the morning the first thing I take is a glass of aloe vera gel, followed by a bowl of chia seeds. It is like two tablespoons of Chia seeds that I gulp down with coconut water.
What's your ultimate comfort food?
Dal chawal, Aaloo ki sabzi, like when the potato is fried crispy, that’s my go to food.
How would you describe your personal style?
My fashion choices are unconventional, just like my film choices. They personify me. I just need to feel comfortable. I need to feel like the outfit is an extension of me and that’s exactly how I feel today in this beautiful piece that Amit has created.
What are your must-have wardrobe staples?
I would say that just having a white t-shirt with blue jeans is like something great. I usually am wearing a tank with linen pants; that’s my personal style.