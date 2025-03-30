EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Jennifer Winget doesn't like shopping?

Sharmistha Ghosal
The actor was recently spotted at the LFW X FDCI where she spilled the beans on shopping and more through a quick rapid fire.
Bold Prints or sleek minimalism?
Minimalistic Styles
Airport Fashion – Love it or leave it?
I’d like to be comfy when im travelling, so yes to a comfy airport look.
What’s the most luxurious piece in your wardrobe?
I bought a bag last year.
Ultimate dream shopping destination
Im not a big shopping person . I don’t really enjoy shopping. I'd rather travel and explore.
If you were a Magnum Ice Cream flavour what would your name be?
Classic