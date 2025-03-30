EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Jennifer Winget doesn't like shopping?

Sharmistha Ghosal

The actor was recently spotted at the LFW X FDCI where she spilled the beans on shopping and more through a quick rapid fire.

Bold Prints or sleek minimalism?

Minimalistic Styles

Airport Fashion – Love it or leave it?

I’d like to be comfy when im travelling, so yes to a comfy airport look.

What’s the most luxurious piece in your wardrobe?

I bought a bag last year.

Ultimate dream shopping destination

Im not a big shopping person . I don’t really enjoy shopping. I'd rather travel and explore.

If you were a Magnum Ice Cream flavour what would your name be?

Classic

