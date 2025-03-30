EXCLUSIVE: Kubbra Sait spills the beans on her wardrobe essentials!

Sharmistha Ghosal
Kubbra Sait walked the ramp at LFW X FDCI for Namrata Joshipura and got candid with Indulge after the show.
What kind of roles excite you the most?
Every role should excite you, otherwise don’t do it.
What are your wardrobe essentials?
Pencil pants, denims, shorts, linens because it's sweltering in Mumbai.
Do you think fashion trends are overrated?
Not at all! Do whatever, this is your playground.
You scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro. Are you a trekking fan?
Yes I am a trekker. I trekked Kilimanjaro a year after Namrata (Joshipura)
What’s always in your bag?
Lip balm, blush, perfume.