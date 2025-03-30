EXCLUSIVE: Monica Dogra says lip stains are her favourite thing

Sharmistha Ghosal
Monica Dogra shares her fashion rules with her on the sidelines of her visit to the Magnum store at the LFWxFDCI event.
How would you describe your fashion choices?
My fashion choices tend to be very understated. I like to feel relaxed.
Five must-have pieces in your wardrobe?
Oversized T-shirts, combat boots and big baggy jeans
What's the one clothing item you can't live without?
Usually, it’s combat boots. I wear combat boots with dresses, with shorts…I wear them with everything
Your makeup must-haves?
I really love lip stains; they’re kind of my favourite thing. You need a really good concealer, it can do everything
One foolproof makeup hack you swear by?
I have really thin lips, so, I always use a lip liner and then stain to bring out my lips