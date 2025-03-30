EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on fashion differences with Shilpa Shetty

Sharmistha Ghosal
Actress Shamita Shetty who came to attend the Falguni Shane Peacock show at the LFWxFDCI event spills her fashion beans to Indulge!
Bold prints or minimalistic fashion?
Minimalism
What’s the most expensive outfit or accessory in your wardrobe?
Anything Chanel
Airport look: Yay or nay? And what's your go-to travel outfit?
Nay; Whatever I am comfortable in, whatever I would be comfortable wearing while travelling is what I wear
Your ultimate dream shopping destination?
I have never been to Seoul and I hear fashion is great there
If we raided your wardrobe, what's one item we'd definitely find?
You will find a lot of white. I think I have an entire wardrobe filled with just white dresses, white t-shirts…
Do you and Shilpa share the same fashion sense?
I am little some simple, she manages to put pieces together and come up with something very different
Do you and Shilpa ever have sibling quarrels?
Now, No…maybe when we were children
How would you describe your personal style?
My fashion choice honestly depends a lot on what I am picking out the outfit for
One designer you’ve always dreamed of wearing?
Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta.. it’s actually a long list