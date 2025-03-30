EXCLUSIVE: What's Janhvi Kapoor's favourite shopping destination?

Sharmistha Ghosal
Janhvi walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra's collection AFEW at the Lakme Fashion Week
Favourite outfit?
My nightsuit
What will we find if we raid your wardrobe?
Lots of night suits
One outfit you want to rewear again and again?
My night suits
Whats your favourite shopping destination and why?
From my bedroom, online.
Silhouettes you’d like to avoid?
Extreme shoulder pads
Silhouettes you would like to experiment with?
Im okay to experiment with anything that’s on the feminine side.
Designers you would like to wear?
Vivienne Westwood, Versace
Wardrobe Essentials
Well fitted pair of jeans, white shirt, lots of linens
How much of your fashion sense is influenced by your mother?
A lot. Everything I know about anything is from her.