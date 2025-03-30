EXCLUSIVE: What's Janhvi Kapoor's favourite shopping destination?

Sharmistha Ghosal

Janhvi walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra's collection AFEW at the Lakme Fashion Week

Favourite outfit?

My nightsuit

What will we find if we raid your wardrobe?

Lots of night suits

One outfit you want to rewear again and again?

My night suits

Whats your favourite shopping destination and why?

From my bedroom, online.

Silhouettes you’d like to avoid?

Extreme shoulder pads

Silhouettes you would like to experiment with?

Im okay to experiment with anything that’s on the feminine side.

Designers you would like to wear?

Vivienne Westwood, Versace 

Wardrobe Essentials

Well fitted pair of jeans, white shirt, lots of linens

How much of your fashion sense is influenced by your mother?

A lot. Everything I know about anything is from her.