EXCLUSIVE: What's Sarah Jane Dias's go-to summer smoothie?

Sharmistha Ghosal
Sarah Jane Dias attended LFW X FDCI in an Ambika Lal outfit and spoke to Indulge about her fashion choices and more.
Bold prints or minimalistic, what’s more your style?
It depends on the occasion
Airport fashion: Yay or nay? And what’s your go-to travel look?
Yay; Anything that is comfortable
The most expensive outfit or accessory in your wardrobe- spill the details!
My most expensive thing is vintage stuff that my mom owns which is priceless, so I’m gonna go with that. I have a full lace body suit that mum owned and that’s priceless to me
What’s your ultimate dream destination?
Japan
What’s the last fashion term you looked up online?
A day look wing liner
How do you stay fit during summer? Any special routines?
My fitness routine is always the same. I do weights, boxing, yoga and parkour. I also do acrobatics.
One summer smoothie you swear by
I just learned to make a healthy Tiramisu smoothie; it’s not really a summer winter thing but I am just obsessed with it at the moment
If we raided your wardrobe, what's one thing we’re guaranteed to find?
The thing you will most definitely find no matter what season it is, is a comfortable pair of jeans
Name the must-haves that never leave your bag!
A microfiber cloth to clean my camera lens