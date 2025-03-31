EXCLUSIVE: Kalki Koechlin now enjoys dressing up with her daughter

Sharmistha Ghosal
Kalki Koechlin shared motherhood secrets with us as the showstopper as Max Urban unveils two electrifying Summer Collections, Sicilian Summer and The Amalfi Escape at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
It has made me much more flexible, because there are different stages of motherhood. The first six months, as you know is about maternity clothes, you're still getting back into shape. I was nursing my baby so I had to have those kind of clothes. Then, you worry as your toddler is around you all the time. And then there's the stage, at least for me, my daughter and I have started enjoying fashion together, we like to dress up together.
How did you regain your Barbie-doll figure?
Lucky or unlucky, I don't know, but I gave birth right as Covid hit. So, I was shut-off from the world for like 8-9 months. I got a lot of time to be away from the limelight, to be back in shape. And it takes time. We need to give our bodies a break after giving birth.
...It's a really raw, difficult thing to go through, and you need a lot of time. As mothers we rush to get back to shape right after, but this is something that takes time and we should enjoy the process as well."