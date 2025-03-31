EXCLUSIVE: Kalki Koechlin now enjoys dressing up with her daughter

How has motherhood influenced your style?

It has made me much more flexible, because there are different stages of motherhood. The first six months, as you know is about maternity clothes, you're still getting back into shape. I was nursing my baby so I had to have those kind of clothes. Then, you worry as your toddler is around you all the time. And then there's the stage, at least for me, my daughter and I have started enjoying fashion together, we like to dress up together.