EXCLUSIVE: Tina Ahuja loves her morning walks!

Sharmistha Ghosal

Describe your look today.

I am loving this look by Rina Dhaka. I love the lavender look with the nice bow and hair bun.

How would you define your personal style?

I like to be myself. I like to be effortlessly chic and comfortable in whatever I am wearing. Just have fun.

What are your wardrobe staples?

Definitely a white t-shirt, a good pair of jeans, a nice black dress and very good perfumes.

A Govinda movie look you absolutely love?

There are so many, but I loved his look in Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Kill Dil.

What's your go-to diet and fitness mantra?

I don't have anything after 7 pm. I love going on my morning walks and weight train five times a week.

The makeup essentials you never leave home without.

Definitely a good sunscreen for my skin, lose powder is very important, a good cheek tint.

One makeup hack you swear by for a flawless finish.

Applying cheek tints before your foundation gives a natural glow to your skin.

