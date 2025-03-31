EXCLUSIVE: Tina Ahuja loves her morning walks!

Sharmistha Ghosal
Describe your look today.
I am loving this look by Rina Dhaka. I love the lavender look with the nice bow and hair bun.
How would you define your personal style?
I like to be myself. I like to be effortlessly chic and comfortable in whatever I am wearing. Just have fun.
What are your wardrobe staples?
Definitely a white t-shirt, a good pair of jeans, a nice black dress and very good perfumes.
A Govinda movie look you absolutely love?
There are so many, but I loved his look in Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Kill Dil.
What's your go-to diet and fitness mantra?
I don't have anything after 7 pm. I love going on my morning walks and weight train five times a week.
The makeup essentials you never leave home without.
Definitely a good sunscreen for my skin, lose powder is very important, a good cheek tint.
One makeup hack you swear by for a flawless finish.
Applying cheek tints before your foundation gives a natural glow to your skin.