EXCLUSIVE: What is Pratibha Ranta's latest fashion obsession?

Sharmistha Ghosal
We catch up with the very talented Pratibha Ranta who was recently spotted at the Magnum stall at LFW X FDCI.
Bold prints or minimalistic fashion?
Depends, but preferably minimalistic designs.
Airport Look: Yay or Nay?
It’s fun to experiment.
Your ultimate dream shopping destination?
Lately, I'm obsessed with Himachali art and culture.
If we raided your wardrobe, what would we find?
Basic casual T-shirts.
Tell us about your Magnum dipping experience.
I felt like a child playing around with ice creams. It was fun!