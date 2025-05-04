Met Gala 2025: 5 celebs who are allegedly banned

Ujjainee Roy
Lili Reinhart
In 2022, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart publicly criticized Kim Kardashian for engaging in extreme dieting to fit into Marilyn Monroe's famous dress. Reinhart subsequently shared, "I don’t think I’ll be invited back." As predicted, she was not present at the event in 2023 and is not anticipated to attend this year either.
Tim Gunn
Fashion expert Tim Gunn was allegedly banned after an unfiltered remark during an interview. He recounted seeing Anna Wintour carried down five flights of stairs and described it as unforgettable. “All hell broke loose,” he said of the fallout, confirming he hasn't been invited back since.
Zayn Malik
Zayn attended the 2016 Met Gala with his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid but made it clear he wasn't keen on returning. “Now it’s not something I would go to,” he said in a 2018 interview. And as expected he has not been seen at the gala since then.
Donald and Melania Trump
Anna Wintour herself confirmed that she would not invite Trump, telling James Corden “Donald Trump” when asked which celebrity she would never, ever invite to the Met Gala. Melania Trump is also considered a part of the freeze.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato was never really banned but the singer has had a struggle with addiction and is unlikely to return. Demi spoke about her experience at the 2018 Met Gala and said, “This one celebrity was a complete b**ch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”