Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: 5 work lessons SRK teaches us

Ujjainee Roy
You need to commit to your work
SRK has often said that he treats his work as worship. In several interviews, he’s emphasised that he doesn’t act for fame or money but because he loves the process of creating something meaningful.
Be the hardest worker in the room
SRK often tells young people that there’s no substitute for hard work. He believes talent may open doors, but discipline and consistency are what keep you there.
Not resting on past laurels
SRK had once said that one should not rest on one's laurels. Even after three decades of stardom, King Khan he approaches every new film as if it’s his first with fear, excitement, and hunger to prove himself all over again.
"Don't become a philosopher before you become rich."
A direct quote from SRK's speech at Yale University in 2015. Shah Rukh Khan cheekily advised students not to become philosophers before achieving financial prosperity. His point was while philosophy is valuable, it’s also important to build a solid foundation for your dreams.
When talent starts working hard, it's unbeatable
Shah Rukh Khan's life is possibly the biggest testimony to this truth. Talent opens doors, but hard work keeps them open, and SRK’s journey from Delhi theatre actor to global icon proves it.