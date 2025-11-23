Bollywood's best pastel looks from Kareena to Alia

Team Indulge

Bollywood's Pastel Obsession: Stars' signature looks from 2024 into 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pastels, but make it iconic. Kareena owns the trend and turns it into her signature look

@kareenakapoorkhan - Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti Jonas

From chic outfits to adorable moments, the trio is effortlessly stylish in the shades of pastel

@priyankachopra - Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia stuns in a pastel floral saree blending elegance with soft beauty

@aliaabhatt - Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha is setting the pastel trend up a notch, styling her dress with a silver corset for a bold yet chic look

@dishapatani - Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

Following the trend with an Indian touch, Mrunal opts for a pastel pink saree with floral detailing.

@mrunalthakur - Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha joins the list, looking absolutely stunning in a saree with pinkish-brown hues and minimalist makeup.

@shraddhakapoor - Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood shows us how to truly own the trend with her impeccable style.

@kanganaranaut - Instagram

Rakul Preet

Rakul makes pastels the perfect choice for any day showing that comfort and style go hand in hand.

@rakulpreet - Instagram