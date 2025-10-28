4 underrated films Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix has acted in

Udisha
Walk the Line (2005)
Starring alongside Reese Witherspoon who won an Oscar for her role as June Carter, Joaquin Phoenix delivered a phenomenal performance as renowned singer Johnny Cash in this biographical drama.
Signs (2002)
This film marked one of Joaquin Phoenix's major rules during his early days. His acting in the role of Merrill Hess, elevated the depth and added nuances of the movie which had otherwise failed to impress audience.
Inherent Vice (2015)
Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Joaquin Phoenix plays private investigator, Larry "Doc" Sportello. The film combines humour and thrill and did not receive the praise it deserved.
Her (2013)
This unconventional movie sees Joaquin Phoenix's character, Theodore become emotionally involved with an AI operating system. The Oscar winning actor delivered one of his best performances in this film which is not talked about a lot.