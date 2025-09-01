Frankenstein: 5 reasons filmmakers love Jacob Elordi

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
He can take big risks
Jacob Elordi is only a few films old and yet he's not afraid to lead major productions be it an Elvis biopic or Wuthering Heights! In Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein he plays a creature locked in a deadly feud with his maker.
He is a pro with grey characters
Be it the scary Nate Jacobs in the HBO drama series Euphoria or a manipulative Elvis Presley in Priscilla, Jacob is excellent at playing layered roles that are laced with negative or controversial elements.
He's ready to commit
Elordi listened to all of Elvis's recorded words to achieve his distinctive American accent and vocal cadence. His homework and his commitment to his craft are factors which make him appealing to successful filmmakers.
He offers the best of both worlds
With his Australian roots and experience with American and British films, Elordi bridges international markets. Despite being a Gen-Z icon, filmmakers take him seriously as an actor.
He's not an oversharer on social media
Much like his contemporaries, Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi mostly uses his social media accounts to promote his films or to celebrate his friends, which keeps him away from over-exposure.