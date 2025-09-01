Frankenstein: 5 reasons filmmakers love Jacob Elordi

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

He can take big risks

Jacob Elordi is only a few films old and yet he's not afraid to lead major productions be it an Elvis biopic or Wuthering Heights! In Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein he plays a creature locked in a deadly feud with his maker.

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein | X

He is a pro with grey characters

Be it the scary Nate Jacobs in the HBO drama series Euphoria or a manipulative Elvis Presley in Priscilla, Jacob is excellent at playing layered roles that are laced with negative or controversial elements.

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn in Kissing Booth | Instagram

He's ready to commit

Elordi listened to all of Elvis's recorded words to achieve his distinctive American accent and vocal cadence. His homework and his commitment to his craft are factors which make him appealing to successful filmmakers.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi | X

He offers the best of both worlds

With his Australian roots and experience with American and British films, Elordi bridges international markets. Despite being a Gen-Z icon, filmmakers take him seriously as an actor.

Jacob Elordi | X

He's not an oversharer on social media

Much like his contemporaries, Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi mostly uses his social media accounts to promote his films or to celebrate his friends, which keeps him away from over-exposure.

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton in Saltburn (2023) | X
