5 things to know about trans actor Trinetra Halder

Suchismita Maity
Meet Trinetra Halder, one of India’s most inspiring trans actors.
She is not just making a mark in cinema but also changing how society sees trans identities. She is bringing courage, authenticity, and visibility to every space she steps into.
Trinetra began her journey with theatre. In theatre Trinetra learned to embody diverse characters and narratives. Her strong foundation in stagecraft eventually opened doors to film and digital platforms. And her compelling performances caught attention.
In an industry where trans characters are often misrepresented, Trinetra is rewriting the narrative. By taking on roles that show trans people as complex, relatable humans and not just caricatures.
Off-screen, Trinetra is a powerful voice for trans rights and visibility.
She frequently speaks about the lack of opportunities for trans actors, and the need for authentic casting. It shows importance of telling stories that reflect the lived realities of queer people.
Trinetra openly challenges the idea that trans actors should only play “trans roles.” She believes they deserve equal chances to play doctors, lovers, friends, or heroes because identity should not limit artistic potential.
Her personal story is one of resilience. From facing prejudice and professional barriers to being celebrated for her artistry, Trinetra’s journey inspires countless young queer people to dream without fear.