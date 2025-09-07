5 times Manoj Bajpayee played a cop role before Inspector Zende

Suchismita Maity
Manoj Bajpayee delivered one of his most memorable performances as Inspector Samar Pratap Singh, a fearless cop fighting against corruption and political crime in Bihar.
In Mahesh Bhatt’s Zakhm, Manoj played a sensitive police inspector who brought both strength and compassion to a deeply emotional story.
As Inspector Shekhar in Khaakee, he was part of a special police team led by Amitabh Bachchan, adding tension and layers to this action-packed thriller.
Manoj took on the role of DCP Shivansh Rathod, whose cat-and-mouse chase with John Abraham became the central conflict of this high-octane vigilante drama.
In Dial 100, he portrayed a duty officer handling emergency call during a single night, showcasing his ability to carry an intense thriller almost entirely from a control room.