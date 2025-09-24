Navratri 2025: 5 things you may not know about Falguni Pathak

Suchismita Maity
She has four sisters
Falguni Pathak, also known as the 'Dandiya Queen,' was born into a Gujarati family in Khar, Mumbai, as the fifth child following four sisters.
A childhood passion for music
From a young age, Falguni developed a deep connection with music. She often mentioned that her attachment to music was so profound that she hardly cared about anything else in her life.
Overcame early resistance
Her father initially opposed her singing, even punishing her, before realising her talent was unstoppable.
Single and focused
Falguni iss 55 but very little is known about her personal life. The singer has choses to remain single, dedicating her life entirely to her music
A queer icon
Eventhough Falguni herself has never talked about her identity, for Gen-Z listeners, she's a queer icon! Her flamboyant and androgynous fashion, floppy haircut and her music itself has made her a cult figure in LGBTQ communities.