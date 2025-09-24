Navratri 2025: 5 things you may not know about Falguni Pathak

Suchismita Maity

She has four sisters

Falguni Pathak, also known as the 'Dandiya Queen,' was born into a Gujarati family in Khar, Mumbai, as the fifth child following four sisters.

Facebook

A childhood passion for music

From a young age, Falguni developed a deep connection with music. She often mentioned that her attachment to music was so profound that she hardly cared about anything else in her life.

X

Overcame early resistance

Her father initially opposed her singing, even punishing her, before realising her talent was unstoppable.

X

Single and focused

Falguni iss 55 but very little is known about her personal life. The singer has choses to remain single, dedicating her life entirely to her music

X

A queer icon

Eventhough Falguni herself has never talked about her identity, for Gen-Z listeners, she's a queer icon! Her flamboyant and androgynous fashion, floppy haircut and her music itself has made her a cult figure in LGBTQ communities.

X
